Lower Rupert’s And Horsepoint Landfill Site Closures – Update

Rupert’s

Late last week it was discovered that, while excavating for the fibre optic cable works at Rupert’s Beach, one of the underground fuel lines was leaking, and the lower Rupert’s area was closed to the public as a safety precaution. Works have been ongoing to make this area safe, including isolating the pipeline.

A barrier remains in place from Hay Town House and site security is being managed by AMD Engineering staff. As a result, the whole of Lower Rupert’s – including Rupert’s Jetty, the Beach area and up to Hay Town House – remains closed as a precautionary measure until further notice. Businesses or work places affected by this closure will be advised when work can resume as normal.

All parties are working around the clock in order for the area to be re-opened for the arrival of the MV Helena and fuel tanker. A contingency plan will be in place for the fuel delivery when the tanker arrives.

Horse Point Landfill Site

Contaminated soil from Rupert’s resulting from the discovery of the fuel leak was taken to Horse Point Landfill Site (HPLS) and stockpiled there for remediation. As a precautionary measure HPLS was closed to the public from Friday.

Safety precautions are now in place at HPLS and the risk to the public has been mitigated sufficiently. Appropriate cordons and signage are in place. Therefore with effect from tomorrow, Tuesday 19 May 2020, HPLS will be open to the public from 8.30am to 4pm, Mondays to Fridays, until further notice. HPLS will be closed at all other times, including weekends and St Helena’s Day (21 May). The public is asked not to deposit bulky/other waste outside of HPLS when the site is closed.

SHG

18 May 2020