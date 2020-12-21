January’s Flight To Change To Repatriation

As a result of developments relating to the new coronavirus variant in the UK and taking into account advice from our Medical staff, the Incident Executive Group (IEG) has recommended that the January flight should be a repatriation flight rather than a Charter flight.

This is consistent with the new COVID-19 travel rules in the UK at this time which stipulate essential travel only. This means that those travelling to the Island will be returning residents(whose primary residence is St Helena) and those returning for work or essential business. This will not include St Helenians returning for annual leave either from or via the UK.

The new variant of the virus spreads more rapidly but there is no further information yet on severity. Medical advice is that quarantine remains the most effective way of dealing with the original, as well as the new variant, of the virus.

SHG

21 December 2020