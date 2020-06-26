Jamestown Wharf Access Restrictions

Port Control would like to advise that access to the Jamestown Wharf will be restricted to members of the public from Monday, 6 July 2020, for approximately two weeks.

The restrictions will be in place between 7am to 11.30am and 12.30pm to 4.30pm, weekdays only (Monday to Friday).

These access restrictions are to allow CAN France to complete all the parts of the rockfall protection measures on the wall along Sisters Walk.

Traffic marshalls will be in place to direct Wharf users and:

No parking will be permitted at any time at Jamestown Wharf (from the first security barrier to the End Steps) unless authorised by Port Control

Parking is available on the Seafront, as far as the Swimming Pool

Pedestrian access will be via a shuttle bus from the first security barrier (outside the Customs & Port Control building) to the End Steps, running approximately every 20 minutes.

There are no alterations to the ferry boat timetable or landing point.

SHG

26 June 2020