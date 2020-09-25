Independent Review of St Helena Police Service – Report Published

In March 2020, Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) visited St Helena to inspect how the St Helena Police Service approach community policing, investigate crimes, its custody arrangements and its armed policing capacity.

His Excellency the Governor of St Helena commissioned the Independent Review of police services following a request from Elected Members last year. The UK Government’s Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) Justice, Security and Governance Programme funded the review.

The report on the review findings is available to the public here: https://www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/hmicfrs/publications/an-inspection-st-helena-police/ and also available for download from the St Helena Government’s Public Information, Reports and Policies page: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/

This report reflects upon much of the positive work of the Police Service. It recognises the achievements made in spite of the small size of the service, its limited resources and remoteness from external support. This is to the credit of the then Chief of Police, David Lynch, and his officers for the measures they have taken forward in recent times and thanks are to be given to their dedication towards protecting St Helena.

In line with the inspection process and methodology, the report also makes 14 recommendations and notes 22 areas for improvement. To address these points constructively, the Police Directorate has already begun to implement the changes suggested through a plan of action and implementation. This plan will form the basis for the development of the St Helena Police Service over the next few years.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is considering what further support may be possible through the CSSF programme to develop the Police Service on St Helena over the next few years.

Capital funding through the CSSF programme has already been secured this year to build a new police custody suite, which will be crucial to the implementation of custody provision improvements on St Helena, as outlined in the report.

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

25 September 2020