Immigration Office Closure

The St Helena Immigration Service would like to advise the public that their Office at Coleman House, Jamestown, will be closed for business on Friday, 19 June 2020.

All urgent queries can be communicated to the on-duty Police Controller at Police Headquarters on telephone number: 22626.

Normal opening times will resume on Monday, 22 June 2020.

The St Helena Immigration Service would like to thank the public for their support and cooperation and apologise in advance for any inconvenience.

10 June 2020