St Helena Government

St Helena Government

Homework Packs

annie-spratt-ORDz1m1-q0I-unsplash

20 March 2020

The Education Directorate would like to inform the public that Homework Packs for children from Harford Primary School are now available for collection.

The following shops have kindly agreed to be collection points for these packs:

Shop For children residing in
Longwood Supermarket Longwood, Deadwood, Bottom Woods and  Hutt’s Gate
Silver Hill Shop, Levelwood Levelwood
Somerville Shop, Alarm Forest Seaview, Alarm Forest, Scotland, Briars and St Paul’s

The public is also reminded that the Island Schools are closed until Friday, 27 March 2020.

SHG

20 March 2020

St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: liam.yon@sainthelena.gov.sh