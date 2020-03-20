The Education Directorate would like to inform the public that Homework Packs for children from Harford Primary School are now available for collection.

The following shops have kindly agreed to be collection points for these packs:

Shop For children residing in Longwood Supermarket Longwood, Deadwood, Bottom Woods and Hutt’s Gate Silver Hill Shop, Levelwood Levelwood Somerville Shop, Alarm Forest Seaview, Alarm Forest, Scotland, Briars and St Paul’s

The public is also reminded that the Island Schools are closed until Friday, 27 March 2020.

SHG

20 March 2020