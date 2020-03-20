20 March 2020
The Education Directorate would like to inform the public that Homework Packs for children from Harford Primary School are now available for collection.
The following shops have kindly agreed to be collection points for these packs:
|Shop
|For children residing in
|Longwood Supermarket
|Longwood, Deadwood, Bottom Woods and Hutt’s Gate
|Silver Hill Shop, Levelwood
|Levelwood
|Somerville Shop, Alarm Forest
|Seaview, Alarm Forest, Scotland, Briars and St Paul’s
The public is also reminded that the Island Schools are closed until Friday, 27 March 2020.
SHG
