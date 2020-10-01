HM Customs Opening Hours

The following is a Public Announcement from HM Customs & Excise:

HM Customs would like to advise the public that their opening hours for Monday, 5 October, to Friday, 9 October 2020, will be as follows:

Date Opening Hours Monday, 5 October 1pm – 3pm Tuesday, 6 October 1pm – 3pm Wednesday, 7 October Closed Thursday, 8 October 8.30am – 4pm Friday, 9 October 1pm – 3pm



Normal working hours will resume from Monday, 12 October 2020.

HM Customs would like to thank the public for their continued support.

SHG

1 October 2020