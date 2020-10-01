St Helena Government

HM Customs Opening Hours

The following is a Public Announcement from HM Customs & Excise:

HM Customs would like to advise the public that their opening hours for Monday, 5 October, to Friday, 9 October 2020, will be as follows:

DateOpening Hours
Monday, 5 October1pm – 3pm
Tuesday, 6 October1pm – 3pm
Wednesday, 7 OctoberClosed
Thursday, 8 October8.30am – 4pm
Friday, 9 October1pm – 3pm


Normal working hours will resume from Monday, 12 October 2020.

HM Customs would like to thank the public for their continued support.

