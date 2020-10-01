HM Customs Opening Hours

1 October 2020
The following is a Public Announcement from HM Customs & Excise:
HM Customs would like to advise the public that their opening hours for Monday, 5 October, to Friday, 9 October 2020, will be as follows:
|Date
|Opening Hours
|Monday, 5 October
|1pm – 3pm
|Tuesday, 6 October
|1pm – 3pm
|Wednesday, 7 October
|Closed
|Thursday, 8 October
|8.30am – 4pm
|Friday, 9 October
|1pm – 3pm
Normal working hours will resume from Monday, 12 October 2020.
HM Customs would like to thank the public for their continued support.
SHG
1 October 2020