The fourth Statistical Bulletin of 2020 has been released, with new estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Gross National Income (GNI) for 2018/19, and revised estimates for previous years. The new estimates indicate that the size of St Helena’s economy shrank slightly in 2018/19, by 1.1%. GDP for 2018/19 is measured at £38.1 million, or £8,230 per person. For more details, please see the Bulletin and the updated GDP dataset.