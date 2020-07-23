Governor Hosts Reception For Rockfall Protection Project And Bradley’s Camp Personnel

HE Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook hosted a reception at Plantation House, to recognise those involved in the Rockfall Protection Project 2020 and health and housekeeping personnel who helped prepare Bradley’s Camp Quarantine Facility, on Friday, 17 July 2020.

In HE’s opening remarks, Governor Rushbrook thanked the CAN France team and Fairhurst for their impressive and efficient work over the past six months and thanked the 26 St Helena contractors who were also essential to the successful conclusion of the Rockfall Project.

Governor Rushbrook said:

“Their work has achieved major improvements for the Island. First, they made the residents of the valleys of Jamestown and Rupert’s safer. Second, the protection work at the Jetty was essential to progress the economic opportunities of St Helena from the future completion of the remaining port facilities at Rupert’s.”

He went on to thank the medical staff who worked intensively during the preparation of the medical side of the Bradley’s Quarantine Facility. Then, congratulated the housekeeping team on their vital work to make the site spotless before the first arrivals as well as setting up the well-regarded client care arrangements for those requiring quarantine. Governor Rushbrook recognised that, although Easter time was some time ago, this reception was an opportunity to recognise those involved for pulling out all of the stops and getting our quarantine arrangements operational before the arrival of the first charter flight.

HE concluded his opening remarks by asking the CAN France team and Fairhurst and the medical and housekeeping teams to take pride in what they have achieved and this reception was to show the appreciation of the Island.

23 July 2020