FRIDAY, 28 AUGUST 2020

A formal meeting of Legislative Council will take place on Friday, 28 August 2020, at 10am in the Council Chamber. This is the first sitting of the seventeenth meeting of Legislative Council and will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1. The meeting is also open to members of the public who wish to attend.

The Order Paper includes two Sessional Papers and five Questions for oral response. There will also be a Motion relating to public consultation on the two alternate systems of governance for St Helena developed through the work of Professor Sarkin and subsequently the Governance Commission.

The meeting will conclude with the customary Adjournment Debate, giving each Elected Member the opportunity to raise various Island issues.

A copy of the Order Paper is available on the SHG Website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/

#StHelena #LegislativeCouncil #FormalLegCo #OrderPaper

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

26 August 2020