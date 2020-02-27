Formal Legislative Council Meeting – Friday, 28 February 2020

A formal meeting of Legislative Council will take place tomorrow, Friday 28 February 2020, at 10am in the Council Chamber. This is the first sitting of the fourteenth meeting of Legislative Council and will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1. The meeting is also open for members of the public wishing to attend.

The Order Paper includes seven Sessional Papers and four Questions for response. Four Motions will also be put forward to the House.

The meeting will conclude with the customary Adjournment Debate, giving each Elected Member the opportunity to raise various Island issues.

A copy of the Order Paper can be viewed on the SHG Website here.

#StHelena #FormalLegislativeCouncil #OrderPaper

SHG

27 February 2020