Formal Legislative Council Meeting

FRIDAY, 16 OCTOBER 2020

A formal meeting of Legislative Council will take place tomorrow, Friday 16 October 2020, at 10am in the Council Chamber. This is the first sitting of the eighteenth meeting of Legislative Council and will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1. The meeting is also open to members of the public who wish to attend.

The Order Paper includes eight Sessional Papers and six Questions for oral response. There are also three Motions relating to the public response to the two alternate systems of governance for St Helena developed through the work of Professor Sarkin and subsequently the Governance Commission, COVID-19 testing, and decision making in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting will conclude with the customary Adjournment Debate, giving each Elected Member the opportunity to raise various Island issues.

A copy of the Order Paper is available on the SHG Website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/

15 October 2020