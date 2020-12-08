Flights Update – January and February 2021

January

St Helena Government (SHG) can now confirm that the Titan Airways Boeing 757-200 aircraft has once again been selected to operate the next charter flight to the Island during the week of 11 January 2021.

The route will remain the same as the last three Titan Airways charter flights, departing from London Stansted and flying direct to St Helena with a technical stop in Accra. The aircraft will then overnight on St Helena before operating a shuttle service to/from Ascension Island. On completion of the shuttle service and a second overnight stop on St Helena the aircraft will fly back to Stansted via Accra.

The provisional flight schedule is as follows:

Date Flight No Departure Time LOCAL/UTC Departure Airport Arrival Airport Arrival Time LOCAL/UTC 11/01/21 ZT7241 0015 London Stansted EGSS / STN Accra DGAA / ACC 0715 11/01/21 ZT7241 0800 Accra DGAA / ACC St Helena FHSH / HLE 1210 12/01/21 ZT7242 1000 St Helena FHSH / HLE Ascension Island FHAW / ASI 1210 12/01/21 ZT7243 1410 Ascension Island FHAW / ASI St Helena FHSH / HLE 1620 13/01/21 ZT7244 0900 St Helena FHSH / HLE Accra DGAA / ACC 1300 13/01/21 ZT7244 1345 Accra DGAA / ACC London Stansted EGSS / STN 2055

Passengers considering travelling on this flight are asked to register their interest by 9am on Monday, 14 December 2020. This strict deadline is necessary to allow the aircraft and flight arrangements to be made. Late requests will only be considered on an exceptional basis.

February

South Africa have changed their entry requirements and are now open to all international travel, subject to the necessary health protocols, including a negative COVID-19 test certificate not older than 72 hours before arrival. This change in the South Africa entry and exit requirements now makes it possible for flights to operate between St Helena and OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg and Cape Town International Airport.

Substantial preparation is required to put in place the correct testing and quarantine processes to enable flights to/from South Africa. Therefore, SHG has commissioned a further charter flight with Titan Airways between St Helena and the UK to ensure adequate time for planning is available.

The target date for this flight is 26 February 2021 and will operate the same route as the January charter.

Travel requests

Travel requests for both the January and February flights can be submitted now. Availability of both inbound and outbound seats on these charter flights will continue to be assigned on a priority basis.

Travel requests should be submitted to the St Helena Tourist Office via email: christina.plato@tourism.co.sh or tel: (290) 22158. For those based on Ascension Island, or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Shipping and Travel Office via email: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac.

Customers wishing to book commercial or governmental airfreight for carriage on the January and February Titan charter flights are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements.

SHG

8 December 2020