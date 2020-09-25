ExCo Meeting – Tuesday 29 September 2020

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 29 September 2020, at 9.30am in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following item on the Open Agenda:

Social Security (Amendment 2) Regulations 2020

This paper (ExCo Memo) is available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Cruyff Buckley. Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.

25 September 2020