St Helena Government

St Helena Government

ExCo Meeting – Tuesday 29 September 2020

25 September 2020

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 29 September 2020, at 9.30am in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following item on the Open Agenda:

  • Social Security (Amendment 2) Regulations 2020

This paper (ExCo Memo) is available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Cruyff Buckley. Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.

#StHelena #ExCoMeeting

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt /

SHG

25 September 2020

St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: liam.yon@sainthelena.gov.sh