Elections to Executive Council and Chairs of Council Committees

Councillor Buckley elected as a new Member of Executive Council

Councillor Buckley appointed as new Chairperson of Environment & Natural Resources Committee

Councillor Beard elected Chairperson of newly-formed Finance Committee

During the third sitting of the sixteenth meeting of Legislative Council on Tuesday, 30 June 2020, elections were made for Members of Executive Council and Chairpersons of two Council Committees.

The Executive Council elections formed part of the usual process for Legislative Council heading into the final year of their four-year term as Elected Members, as laid out in the Constitution.

Four of the previous five Members of Executive Council were re-elected, namely Councillors Clint Beard, Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, and Derek Thomas. The fifth Member to be elected to sit on Executive Council was Councillor Cruyff Buckley.

Councillor Buckley was also elected as the new Chairperson of the Environment & Natural Resources Committee (ENRC) taking the place of former Chairperson, Councillor Russell Yon, who resigned from this position on 30 June 2020.

Councillor Clint Beard was elected as the Chairperson of the recently re-instated Finance Committee but also remains the Chairperson of the Education Committee.

The Finance Committee forms a new Council Committee. Subject to relevant laws, and to policies of the Governor in Council, the Finance Committee has policy responsibility for Government business concerning finance and audit; and for policy relating to any legislation relevant to those subjects.

#StHelena #LegCo #Elections #ExCo #CouncilCommittees

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

3 July 2020