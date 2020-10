The following is a public announcement from the Police Directorate:

The public is advised that Driving Tests for the month of December will be available on Friday, 4, and Friday, 11 December 2020.

Anyone wishing to book a Driving Test on any of these dates should do so by calling the Vehicle Inspector on tel: 23695 by no later than Monday, 9 November 2020.

The public is thanked in advance for their cooperation.

SHG

20 October 2020