Draft Water Resource Strategy – Consultation Meeting Added For Levelwood

The public is reminded that the draft Water Resource Strategy is currently out for public consultation until Wednesday, 12 August 2020.

Another Public Consultation Meeting has been added to the schedule and this will be held at Silver Hill Bar, on Tuesday, 11 August, at 7pm.

This draft Water Resource Strategy has been developed to set the framework by which St Helena will achieve the objectives of:

Increasing sustainable access to safe drinking water Increasing availability of water to sustain and develop agricultural production Providing continuity of water supplies required for economic activity (e.g. food processing, construction, tourism, etc) Improving behaviours associated with the efficient use of water and Encouraging the sound management and protection of freshwater resources.

To achieve these objectives, SHG will set the agenda, through the Strategy, for Water Resource Management Planning on St Helena. The overall aim is to achieve a detailed understanding of how water resources will be secured in the future and to reduce the risk and impacts of drought.

A copy of the draft Strategy is available the Public Consultation page on the SHG website, https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-consultation/ and in hard copy at the Public Library, Jamestown. Feedback can be provided electronically via: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/DraftWaterConsultation or submitted to Chief Economist, Nicole Shamier, on tel: 22470 or via email: Nicole.Shamier@Sainthelena.gov.sh by 12 August.

SHG

6 August 2020