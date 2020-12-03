Draft Immigration Policy – Key Consultation Points – Week 4

The draft Immigration Policy 2020 is currently out for public consultation until Friday, 11 December 2020. Members of the public are being invited to provide their views and comments on key points for discussion in the draft Policy.

Each week we will focus on key consultation points. This week we look at Permanent Resident Status and proposed changes to the eligibility criteria for foreign national partners of St Helenians to apply for St Helenian status:

Anyone wishing to make any comment on these or other consultation points in the draft Policy may do so in writing to Executive Assistant, Nicole Plato, at the Castle, Jamestown, or via email: nicole.plato@sainthelena.gov.sh by no later than Friday, 11 December 2020.

The draft Policy is available in hard copy at the Customer Service Centre, Public Library, from the Castle Reception in Jamestown and can also be obtained from Nicole Plato via the above email address or on tel: 22470. An electronic copy is available on the Public Consultation page of the SHG Website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-consultation/

SHG

3 December 2020