Draft Immigration Policy 2020 – Key consultation Points – Week 3

The draft Immigration Policy 2020 is currently out for public consultation until Friday, 11 December 2020. Members of the public are being invited to provide their views and comments on key points for discussion in the draft Policy.

Each week we will focus on a key consultation point. This week we look at proposed changes to the requirements for holding an Immigrant Employment Certificate:

Anyone wishing to make any comment on this consultation point or other points in the draft Policy may do so in writing to Executive Assistant, Nicole Plato, at the Castle, Jamestown, or via email: nicole.plato@sainthelena.gov.sh by no later than Friday, 11 December 2020.

Members of the public are also encouraged to attend the remaining public meeting and drop-in session to discuss and provide feedback on the draft Immigration Policy:

Public Meeting Monday, 30 November 2020, Guinea Grass Community Centre starting at 7pm



Drop-in Session Friday, 27 November 2020, Museum of Saint Helena, Jamestown, 2-4pm.



The draft Policy is available in hard copy at the Customer Service Centre, Public Library, from the Castle Reception in Jamestown and can also be obtained from Nicole Plato via the above email address or on tel: 22470. An electronic copy is available on the Public Consultation page of the SHG Website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-consultation/

Check out the promo TV channel, listen out for radio interviews and view posters in key locations.

#StHelena #DraftImmigrationPolicy #PublicConsultation

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

25 November 2020