Draft Company Registry Policy out for Public Consultation

St Helena Government, with support from Orgueil Consulting, are developing a Company Registry Policy for St Helena. The draft Policy is available online here.

The Sustainable Economic Development Plan (SEDP), as endorsed by the Economic Development Committee in 2018, supports growth of exports in order to attract more money to St Helena, and become Altogether Wealthier.

Many jurisdictions work to provide competitive Company Registry services for globally operating companies to attract international revenues. St Helena regularly reviews revenue generating opportunities and this paper has been put together to move forward development of St Helena’s Company Registry to provide a better, more transparent and more attractive service to customers whilst ensuring that SHG keeps abreast of international requirements.

Modernisation of St Helena’s Company Registry is timely, as the EU’s new Economic Substance Requirements legislation will require tax policy on St Helena to be transparent and fair.

St Helena Government, in developing its Company Registry, followed the principles of:

Openness and transparency

Sound Business Practice

Non-discriminatory taxation

Anti-tax avoidance

The consultation on the draft Policy will run for a period of six weeks ending on Tuesday, 14 July 2020. If you would like to respond to this consultation, please respond through our online survey at here or respond by email to Chief Economist, Nicole Shamier, via: nicole.shamier@sainthelena.gov.sh or by phone on (+290 22470) by the deadline date. Furthermore, we will be giving a presentation relating to this consultation to companies on St Helena. This will be held on Thursday, 18 June 2020, from 4pm to 5pm in the Council Chamber at the Castle.

SHG

2 June 2020