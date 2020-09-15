Controlled Rock Removal -Wednesday, 16 September 2020

The Rock Guards of the Infrastructure & Transport Directorate will be carrying out a controlled rock removal on the hillside of Rupert’s Valley between 9.30am and 2pm on Wednesday, 16September 2020.

In the interest of public safety, all residents from Mr Colin Benjamin’s to Ms Carlene Bennett’s residence (inclusive) in Rupert’s Valley, are asked to evacuate their premises by 9am on Wednesday, 16September, to allow works to commence. The Sea Rescue Facility in Rupert’s will be open from 9am for evacuated residents.

Rupert’s Road will remain open to the public during this time. Road users are asked to exercise caution when driving in this area. Flagmen will be in place.

The Rock Guards would like to thank Rupert’s residents and the public for their cooperation.

SHG

15 September 2020