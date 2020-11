The public is advised that Barnes Road (from Constitution Hill Road to the entrance of Heart Shaped Waterfall) will be closed between 9.30am and 3pm on Thursday, 12 November 2020. This closure is to allow the Rock Guards of the Infrastructure & Transport Directorate to carry out a controlled rock removal near Mr Raymond Green’s residence.

The Rock Guards would like to thank the public for their cooperation.

SHG

4 November 2020