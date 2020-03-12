St Helena Government

Constituency Meetings

12 March 2020

Elected Members are currently holding a round of constituency meetings during March.

These meetings are an opportunity for members of the public to meet with their Councillors and raise any issues they might have.

Constituency meetings will take place at 7pm on the following dates and times:

Venue Date
Silver Hill Bar Wednesday, 11 March
Sandy Bay Community Centre Thursday, 12 March
Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Wednesday, 18 March

As per request from several constituents, the meeting at Half Tree Hollow Community Centre has been changed to Wednesday, 18 March.

You are encouraged to attend the meeting in your district.

