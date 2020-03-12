12 March 2020
Elected Members are currently holding a round of constituency meetings during March.
These meetings are an opportunity for members of the public to meet with their Councillors and raise any issues they might have.
Constituency meetings will take place at 7pm on the following dates and times:
|Venue
|Date
|Silver Hill Bar
|Wednesday, 11 March
|Sandy Bay Community Centre
|Thursday, 12 March
|Half Tree Hollow Community Centre
|Wednesday, 18 March
As per request from several constituents, the meeting at Half Tree Hollow Community Centre has been changed to Wednesday, 18 March.
You are encouraged to attend the meeting in your district.
SHG
12 March 2020