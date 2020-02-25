Commonwealth Digital Economy Forum 2020 – What’s it all about and why should I attend?

Key Topics

Registration still open

The Commonwealth Digital Economy Forum 2020 (CDEF), hosted by St Helena Government (SHG), Enterprise St Helena (ESH) and the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO) is taking place on St Helena between 23 and 27 March 2020 at Rosie’s Taste for Life, Ladder Hill.

This internationally recognised Forum, and the first of its kind to be held on St Helena, is an opportunity for us as a small Island to bridge the digital divide.

With the arrival of the subsea cable by 2022 which will bring with it high speed internet and a number of other technological opportunities, the Forum is the right time to be speaking and learning about how digital transformation is helping other isolated countries adopt new methods of delivering information on education, health, agriculture, environment, tourism and above all improving the standard of living.

The theme for the Forum is ‘Shifting landscapes and trends’, so what can attendees expect to learn about at the Forum?

Key topics

Fibre optic connectivity – What does faster internet connectivity mean for St Helena and the benefits it will have for the Island

– What does faster internet connectivity mean for St Helena and the benefits it will have for the Island Digital Economy –The rise in business, economic, social and cultural activities supported by the web and other digital communication technologies. Why a Digital Economy is important and what policies and frameworks do we need to achieve one

–The rise in business, economic, social and cultural activities supported by the web and other digital communication technologies. Why a Digital Economy is important and what policies and frameworks do we need to achieve one Innovation –How can our local businesses, products and services benefit from innovative activities in a Digital Economy

–How can our local businesses, products and services benefit from innovative activities in a Digital Economy Universal Access –How can anyone at all ages and levels of society be included in digital services and activities

–How can anyone at all ages and levels of society be included in digital services and activities E-Governance –Making public services available over the internet, improving access to and quality of health care and education

–Making public services available over the internet, improving access to and quality of health care and education E-Commerce – Growing St Helena’s economy through buying and selling of goods, products, or services over the internet

– Growing St Helena’s economy through buying and selling of goods, products, or services over the internet Data Protection and Privacy – What is General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)? How companies should be complying to GDPR in collecting and using personal information from individuals, developing Privacy and Data Protection policies

– What is General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)? How companies should be complying to GDPR in collecting and using personal information from individuals, developing Privacy and Data Protection policies Cybersecurity – Protecting systems connected by the internet from unauthorised attacks, developing and implementing strategies

– Protecting systems connected by the internet from unauthorised attacks, developing and implementing strategies Social Media and Online Safety – Online safety laws and keeping safe online.

Attendees can expect to hear talks from and participate in discussions with international leaders in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) field as well as understanding the work and challenges of local specialists.

A full copy of the agenda is available here: https://cto.int/events/upcoming-events/commonwealth-digital-economy-forum-2020/. As we generate more interest in the Forum the agenda is being updated. A final agenda will be published once finalised.

Registration for the event is still open and tickets are available via: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/commonwealth-digital-economy-forum-2020-tickets-88677967187

On-Island registration is £35 per day. If you’re interested but cannot attend for a full day and would like to attend a particular session, individual session attendance is available at £10 per person. Due to space availability, interested persons should register their interest with Event Co-ordinator, Matthew Joshua, via email: mattjoshua2780@hotmail.co.uk or call Enterprise St Helena on tel: 22920 during office hours for further information.

Keep up-to-date with news on the Forum through weekly newspaper adverts and press releases and also via local radio interviews every Friday morning.

Be part of something exciting. We hope to see you there!

StHelena #CTO_ICT #CDEF2020

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

25 February 2020