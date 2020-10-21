Carnival 2020 – Road Closures and Disruptions

The Carnival 2020 parade through Jamestown will take place on Saturday, 31 October

There will be road closures and disruptions to traffic flow on the day

The Sea Front will be closed in the morning

Carnival 2020 is scheduled to take place in Jamestown on Saturday, 31 October 2020. Due to the Carnival parade there will be disruption to the flow of traffic as well as parking in Jamestown.

The parade will leave the General Hospital at 3pm. From this time, the China Lane access road into Jamestown will be closed and vehicles will not be able to travel up Market Street towards Ladder Hill Road. There will also be a diversion sign at the top of Constitution Hill Road diverting traffic onto Side Path Road to prevent vehicles approaching the rear of the parade. There will be no access towards the Hospital area from the start of the parade until the parade has progressed past this area, unless in the case of an emergency.

For the duration of the parade from the Hospital towards lower Jamestown, any exit from Seales Corner towards Upper Jamestown will be restricted. Any vehicles wishing to access Ladder Hill Road from Jamestown during the course of the parade shall be diverted at either The Victoria shop for access to Shy Road or The Canister for access via The Brow (after the parade has passed Seales Corner).

Anyone wishing to access Jamestown from the West side of the Island (e.g. Half Tree Hollow and Ladder Hill) must do so before the parade or will have to travel behind the parade. Any persons accessing Jamestown from the East side of the Island (e.g. Longwood and Levelwood) may do so via Side Path Road.

These road closures will be lifted once the parade has reached the Sea Front prior to other activities taking place.

The Sea Front area itself will also be closed from the Arch to the Wharf from 10am on the Saturday morning. This is to allow the organisers to arrange and erect their equipment and marquees for the evening.

These road closures have been put in place for the safety of participants and spectators. St Helena Police asks the public to adhere to the road signage and the directions of marshals and Police Officers during the event.

Have a happy Carnival 2020.

21 October 2020