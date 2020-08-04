Booze it, You Lose it – Drink Drive Campaign Week Three, Message from the St Helena Police Service

During the third week of our ‘Booze It, You Lose It’ drink-drive awareness campaign, St Helena Police have been very busy.

One person was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit and will appear before the magistrate’s court in due course.

There was one report of a road traffic collision whereby the driver was not suspected of being over the prescribed limit at the time of the collision.

27 vehicles across the Island were stopped for various reasons ranging from the vehicle lights not working to the way in which they were being driven, however very few had discrepancies such as expired driving and vehicle licences and vehicle defects.

It is pleasing to see how welcoming the community have been to the Campaign so far. People are very engaging when being stopped, fully appreciating the preventative measures we as a Police Service are taking in keeping the community safe.

St Helena Police would furthermore like to advise the public that it is important to ensure that your driving and road licences are up-to-date as well as your insurance. Although this is a drink-drive awareness campaign, offences such as these will also be dealt with should it come to our attention.

Anyone not a resident on St Helena are advised that once you arrive on-Island you can only drive on your international driving licence for a three-month period, after which you must purchase a St Helena driving licence from the Customer Service Centre in Jamestown.

Until next week, help us to keep you safe – don’t drink and drive!

4 August 2020