‘Booze It, You Lose It’ Drink-Drive Campaign – Final Week

Message from the St Helena Police Service

The final week of our ‘Booze It, You Lose It’ Drink-Drive Awareness Campaign resulted in a variety of reports received.

One person was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit and failing to report a road traffic collision. Police are carrying out further enquiries into the matter.

One vehicle was being driven without insurance, this matter is still being investigated.

Two reports of obstruction were received and dealt with. Parking is a concern that is being raised on a regular basis and it is unfortunate the difficult situation we have with there being minimal parking spaces in Jamestown. It is however still an offence to cause an obstruction and drivers are reminded to be considerate when parking.

A vehicle was observed to be without a front number plate, the driver was stopped and the matter dealt with.

Members of the public reported a concern that a person was continuously driving well under the speed limit. Appropriate advice was given on the matter. Driving under the speed limit is not an offence but drivers who decide to drive under the speed limit are advised to please safely allow other drivers, who are driving to the limit, to pass.

In conclusion, although this campaign has come to an end, St Helena Police will continue to be proactive in their approach to drink-driving. It is clear that a change in mind-sets is needed to work towards a safer, drink-drive-free St Helena.

Campaign statistics will be published next week.

The message is clear and out there – Don’t drink and drive!

Keep safe always.

2 September 2020