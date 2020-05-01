St Helena Police would like to inform the public that a new consignment of body worn cameras have been received and are now operational.

Operational & Neighborhood Police Inspector, Julianne Stevens, commented:

“These cameras are a newer model with a longer life expectancy. The benefits of the cameras are significant. Any incidents that the Police attend will be captured, therefore securing evidence. Police Officers will be seen wearing these as part of their normal kit.”

Body worn cameras by St Helena Police were introduced in 2015 as their use is considered best practice across policing in other parts of the world.

The use of the cameras have a number of potential benefits including a reduction in complaints against police, greater accountability of police activity and a rise in the number of guilty pleas at court through the availability of the camera footage as evidence.

The cameras record sound and visual and will be turned on when Police Officers are deployed to incidents or when something happens spontaneously whilst they are on patrol. Any footage obtained by Police Officers is either retained as evidence or automatically deleted after 30 days.

