Ascension Island escalates COVID-19 response after two positive test results

The Ascension Island Government (AIG) has today released a Public Notice on the escalation of their COVID-19 Response to Level 2 RED as a precautionary measure following two positive test results identified in individuals in quarantine.

The individuals are two recent arrivals to Ascension Island and have been subject to compulsory isolation measures since their arrival. They have had no contact with the wider public on Ascension.

During routine testing of these individuals, two positive test results were returned. Both individuals are asymptomatic and otherwise well.

AIG has reassured the public on the Island there is a minimal risk of community spread and no known or suspected cases in the community. Under Level 2 RED measures, public venues and facilities remain open.

Ascension residents have been asked to remain alert and continue to practice good cough and hand hygiene, observe physical distancing and avoid large gatherings. As an additional precaution, residents may wish to minimise interactions with individuals from outside of their households where possible.

When additional testing confirms negative results and the Senior Medical Officer on Ascension is satisfied that there is no longer a COVID-19 presence on the Island, the Response Level will return to Level 1 AMBER.

St Helena Government recognises that this news will be of concern to the public here on the Island and would like to reassure the public that robust measures for effectively managing arrivals on Ascension have been in place throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. These protocols have been developed in liaison with experts from Public Health England and are designed to ensure that any person arriving at the Island is kept separate from the general public until the Senior Medical Officer can be assured that they do not pose a risk of introducing COVID-19 into the community.

A copy of the AIG Public Notice is attached to this press release.

7 September 2020