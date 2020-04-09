Access To Jamestown Wharf And Lower Rupert’s Over Easter

The following is a Public Announcement from Port Control:

Jamestown Wharf

Port Control would like to advise the public that pedestrian and vehicular access to the Lower Wharf will be restricted over the Easter period. Security will be present 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Lower Rupert’s

Rupert’s Wharf and Jetty remains closed to the public due to the ongoing rockfall protection works. Vehicle access to Rupert’s Beach is not available at this time. However, Rupert’s Beach and shelters remain accessible through the doorway in Rupert’s Lines.

Please remember to practice good hygiene and social distancing measures when accessing the Jamestown Wharf and Lower Rupert’s area.

SHG

