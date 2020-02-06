Public Consultation Reminder Revised – Map For St Helena

A revised map for St Helena, to replace the Ordnance Survey map previously produced in 1990, is out for public consultation until Friday, 14 February 2020.

Key revisions to the revised map include:

Positions of the three Peaks

Diana’s Peak height changes (correct to the Mean Sea Level height)

St Helena Airport plotted

Access (Haul) Road names plotted

10 metre and 50 metre contours are more comprehensive due to the one metre accurate Digital Elevation Model

Ruins and new building locations are now updated

Roads, tracks and paths are now more accurate to location and type

1:10,000 maps four sheets (previously six)

Public facilities e.g. bus stops, public toilets etc added

Conservation areas added

If you would like to view this map, please visit the Infrastructure & Transport Directorate’s Geographical Information Systems (GIS) Office at Essex House. Any comments or suggestions should be sent to the GIS Office by 4pm on 14 February 2020.

Any enquiries can be directed to GIS Manager, Devlin Yon, on tel: 22270 or via email: devlin.yon@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

6 February 2020