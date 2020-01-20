Urgent Formal LegCo Meeting

TUESDAY, 21 JANUARY 2020

An urgent formal meeting of Legislative Council will take place tomorrow, Tuesday 21 January 2020, at 10am, in the Council Chamber.

This meeting is being held to consider legislation arising from the European Union Withdrawal Agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

This will be the first sitting of the thirteenth meeting of Legislative Council and will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1.

The Order Paper consists of two Sessional Papers, including the European Union Withdrawal Agreement (Limited Application) Bill, 2020, and the Commission for Equality and Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Two Motions will also be put forward to the House.

The meeting will conclude with the Adjournment Debate.

A copy of the Order Paper can be viewed on the SHG Website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/order-papers/

