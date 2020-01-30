The public is advised that Rockfall Mitigation Implementation works in Rupert’s Valley have recently commenced. Works are being carried out by CAN SA (France), supervised and project managed by Fairhurst on behalf of SHG.

As a result of these works and in the interest of public safety, Rupert’s Jetty is closed to vehicles and pedestrians until further notice. Only emergency services will be granted access to the Rupert’s Jetty area. Rupert’s Beach can still be accessed on foot via the doorway, but only as far as the line of the wharf barrier. Vehicle access to the beach will be prohibited. Munden’s trail has also been closed to pedestrians until further notice.

Members of the public, including fishermen, who would like to gain access to the Jetty for essential activities only, should request permission from the Contracts Manager, Arthur Bourret, via email: abourret@can.fr. Permission must be requested at least two days in advance for consideration.

The Jetty will reopen each time the MV Helena is in Port but once cargo operations are completed the Jetty will close again to both vehicles and pedestrians.

The works required under the Project also involves works to be completed in Jamestown Valley. A further announcement on these works and also subsequent helicopter operations will be issued nearer the time.

The public is thanked for their cooperation and understanding.

SHG/CAN SA/Fairhurst

30 January 2020