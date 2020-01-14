Public Consultation – Revised Map For St Helena

A revised map for St Helena, to replace the Ordnance Survey map previously produced in 1990, will be out for public consultation between Monday, 20 January, and Friday, 14 February 2020.

If you would like to view this map, please visit the Infrastructure & Transport’s Geographical Information (GIS) Office at Essex House during the above mentioned dates. Any comments or suggestions should be sent to the GIS Office by 4pm on 14 February 2020.

Any enquiries can be directed to GIS Manager, Devlin Yon, on tel: 22270 or via email: devlin.yon@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

14 January 2020