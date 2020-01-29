Midweek Flights to St Helena – Summer Season 2020/21 and 2021/22

Additional mid-week flights from Cape Town to St Helena between December and February 2020/21 and 2021/22

Provides greater options and certainty to visitors, tour operators, local private sector and the travelling public

Presents opportunities for twin-destination holidays in Cape Town and St Helena

Additional mid-week flights between Cape Town and St Helena will be available for the 2020/21 and 2021/22 Summer Season.

In addition to the regular scheduled weekly flight that operates on a Saturday, during the period December 2020 – February 2021 and again from December 2021 – February 2022 a second weekly flight originating in Cape Town will operate to St Helena on a Tuesday.

The normal Saturday flight will continue to operate from OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. The monthly flight to Ascension Island on the second weekend of each month will also continue as normal.

Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, said:

“This is great news for our customers. Securing additional mid-week flights for both this year and next year’s Summer Season provides greater options and certainty for our visitors, tour operators, local private sector and the travelling public.

“Knowing now that an additional flight from Cape Town is available during our busy peak period allows travellers to plan well in advance. It also presents opportunities for twin-destination holidays in Cape Town and St Helena which people have been taking advantage of previously.”

Managing Director and CEO of Airlink, Rodger Foster, said:

“Airlink is delighted to announce this commitment to the summer schedule as it provides certainty as to the travel options available to our customers. Moreover, we are pleased by the support for the Cape Town service that we have witnessed over the past weeks and we are confident that this will continue into the next summer seasons.”

Tickets are available online, 12 months in advance of the required date of flight, via the Airlink website at: https://flyairlink.com/and through all IATA travel agents.

For those passengers resident on St Helena, ticket bookings can be made via Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc’s Shipping & Travel Agency at the Malabar in Jamestown. Passengers can visit the Shipping & Travel Agency in person or contact them via email: shipping-travelmanager@solomons.co.sh or tel: 22523.

SHG/Airlink

