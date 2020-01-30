Education Committee Meeting – Wednesday, 22 January 2020

The monthly meeting of the Education Committee took place on Wednesday, 22 January 2020.

Councillor Derek Thomas made a presentation on the newly established St Helena Youth Parliament. Councillor Thomas praised members of the Youth Parliament on their first successful debate and described the guidelines in place to facilitate its continued purpose. Councillor Thomas also explained his role as Children’s Champion in providing support and guidance in assisting the Youth Parliament with their future activities. The Committee discussed the logistics involved regarding future Youth Parliament meetings in order to continue its successful start.

Director of Education, Wendy Benjamin, gave a brief overview of the training programme involved for the Rose Brooks Consultancy visit. Rose has been involved with education on St Helena for a number of years. For the past two years, Rose has delivered face-to-face training via video conferencing across all Primary staff in Phonics and Communication and Interaction Needs. In addition, Rose provides remote support to the Inclusion Services – for schools, groups and individuals. During Rose’s visit she will consolidate with teaching staff the training she has delivered and will make future recommendations to the Directorate.

The final item discussed on the Open Agenda involved a review of the Student Illness Policy and the Administering Medicines Policy. Minor amendments to both policies were discussed and changes implemented for approval.

