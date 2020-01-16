Economic Development Committee Meeting – Monday, 13 January 2020

A special meeting of the Economic Development Committee (EDC) took place on Monday, 13 January 2020, with one item on the Agenda.

The import duty for motorcycles was reviewed for EDC to make a recommendation to Executive Council. Members also discussed questions raised by the public about why vehicle emissions were not tested at the wharf. The rate of duty is determined by the official manufacturer-reported emissions rate, which is the same approach used in the UK for determining the vehicle tax in the first year a vehicle is registered. In the UK, this tax is complemented by tests during the annual MOT to ensure emission controls are operating properly.

EDC acknowledged that an emissions-based import duty was an important step to incentivise the use of no and low-emissions vehicles but that SHG should evaluate potential changes to the MOT that would ensure these incentives achieve the intended effect.

#StHelena #EconomicDevelopmentCommittee

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

16 January 2020