Waste Management Services Operations – Over The Festive Period

The following is a public announcement from Waste Management Services:

Waste Management Services (WMS) will continue their operations over the festive period as follows:

Domestic & Commercial Waste Collection

All domestic and commercial waste collection services throughout December and January will remain unchanged. Customers are asked to ensure their bins are ready for emptying by 6am on their collection day. This includes Christmas and New Year’s Day for those residents who ordinarily have their waste collected on Wednesdays. Late placement of bins may result in bins not being emptied.

Customers are reminded that all cardboard boxes must be flattened prior to waste collection, with large volumes of cardboard tied in bundles and left next to your bin for safe handling. WMS will not collect cardboard boxes that have not been suitably prepared. All other waste should be bagged and not placed loose into bins. Where possible, please sanitise your wheelie bins regularly to prevent infestation of maggots. WMS are not responsible for sanitising commercial or individual domestic wheelie bins.

Horse Point Landfill Site

The site will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The public is encouraged to recycle as much of their waste prior to any disposal into the bulky waste cell. The Public Recycling Facility can receive plastics, glass, aluminium drink cans, scrap metal, wood, cooking & motor oil, tyres, cardboard, vehicle & domestic batteries, white goods, small electrical appliances, furniture, textiles and clothing. The public is advised not to use the Landfill Site during the hours of darkness due to the obvious hazards that exist.

Public Areas

All public areas and toilet cleaning services throughout December and January will remain unchanged. Please dispose of your litter in the bins provided for the protection of the environment, recycling as much aluminium drink cans, glass bottles and plastic as possible.

Bulky Waste

The public is reminded that the free bulky waste collection service previously offered by WMS has been cancelled. Members of the public are advised to make private arrangements for the collection and disposal of any bulky waste.

Wheelie Bins

WMS have a limited stock of 240 Litre black wheelie bins available for households and businesses for their waste management. Residents and businesses requiring wheelie bins are asked to contact the Environmental Risk Manager, Mike Durnford, on tel: 24724 or via email: mike.durnford@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Waste Management Services ‘working in partnership with customers for a cleaner and greener St Helena’.

Three photographs are attached to encourage recycling at Horse Point Landfill Site and recycling using the Olympic Bins. Both signs were created using waste materials recovered from the Landfill Site.

SHG

16 December 2019