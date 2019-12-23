Tracey Bowers Promoted To Senior Staff Nurse

Staff Nurse, Tracey Bowers, has recently been promoted to Senior Staff Nurse within the St Helena General Hospital.

As a Senior Staff Nurse, Tracy is responsible for co-coordinating the Hospital, teaching staff and mentoring junior nurses, participating in data collection and Hospital audit, being part of the senior nursing team, organising the roster, dealing with complaints and working towards a Sister Nurse position.

Tracey said:

“I applied for the job as I have a passion for nursing and looking after the people of St Helena. I will support my colleagues and act as a role model. I am looking forward to doing my Degree in January and will continue to enjoy my speciality as Cardiac Nurse. It is not about how much we do, it is how much love we put into the doing.”

Acting Director of Health, Dr Kamar Tanyan, commented:

“When Tracey applied for the post of Senior Staff Nurse, her dedication to her job and her passion to provide nursing care to her patients were qualities that stood out during her interview, making her the perfect candidate. We at the Health Directorate are very pleased to announce that we can now see the results of hard working years materialising by appointing a St Helenian Nurse in a senior position and we are positive that the Government succession plan will continue at our Directorate. I and all staff at the Health Directorate would like to congratulate Tracey on her new post.”

Hospital Nursing Officer, Daniella Marlow, added:

“Tracey is a great asset to the team and the staff here are delighted and will all support her in her new role. Tracey is a fantastic nurse here, I am lucky to have her on the team. She will always go the extra mile for anyone who needs her. We look forward to many of the St Helenian nurses taking over more senior roles.”

Tracey started nursing as a Youth Trainee when she left school at the age of 15 where she did two years training – practical and theory – to become a Staff Nurse. At the age of 19, Tracey left St Helena for employment on the Falkland Islands where she spent the next 20 years. However, Tracey missed nursing and felt that it was a big part of her life and as a result returned home.

Tracey said:

“I came back to St Helena in 2010 and in 2011 I worked as a Nursing Assistant in the General Hospital. I really enjoyed it, but I also felt I could do better, so I asked if I could do my training again, which was a three-year course, but I actually did a two-year course and qualified as a Staff Nurse.

“Nursing has changed so much compared to when I first started nursing. There is so much to learn and every day you get to see different things which is so interesting. Nursing is my passion it drives me to want to learn more and care for our people. If I can just make a small difference to someone’s life, then that is rewarding to me.”

23 December 2019