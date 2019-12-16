ExCo Meeting

Executive Council will meet on Wednesday, 18 December 2019, at 10.30am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following Open Agenda items:

Public Solicitors Fees

Employment Rights Ordinance – Minimum Wage

Employment Rights Ordinance – Maternity, Paternity and Adoption Leave and the Labour Regulating Authority

Labour Market Strategy

These papers (ExCo Memos) are available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of the ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Clint Beard, Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Derek Thomas and Russell Yon.

Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.

16 December 2019