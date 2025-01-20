St Helena is continuing to experience a north-westerly swell. This has resulted in ongoing heavy sea conditions in both James and Rupert’s Bay. This weather warning has been extended until Friday, 24 January 2025.

Boat owners are urged to ensure their vessels are securely moored during this period.

Swimmers should exercise extreme caution when entering the water in James Bay and Rupert’s Bay.

Vehicle owners are advised to avoid parking near the rail on the seafront and individuals are asked to use caution when in close proximity to the railings due to the potential risk of wave overspray and associated hazards.

The Emergency Planning Department will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide further updates as needed.

20 January 2025

