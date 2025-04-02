SHG Signs Contract for New Prison Design and Supervise

On 28 March 2025, Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey signed a contract on behalf of SHG with One Creative Environments Ltd (ONE) to design and supervise the construction of a new prison at Bottom Woods.

The design phase is expected to be completed by September 2025, with construction commencing shortly thereafter. The project is part of the £30m Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) funded by the UK Government.

Minister for Safety, Security and Home Affairs, Jeffrey Ellick, commented:

“Since 2009 and prior there have been a number of reports advising that there needs to be a new prison. It is therefore pleasing that we now finally have a contract to design and supervise the build of a new prison.”

The One Creative Team with SSHA Portfolio Director, Alex Mitham (far left) and Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey (seated)

HE Governor Nigel Phillips, Minister for SSHA Jeffrey Ellick and Chief Minister Julie Thomas were also present at the signing of the contract with Director at ONE, Craig Walding

ONE Creative environments is an integrated design business with a dynamic multi-disciplinary team comprising: masterplanning, architecture, landscape architecture, interior design, digital estates, structural and civil engineering and building services all working together at the forefront of Building Information Modelling (BIM), which is the foundation of intelligent building design.

More information can be found on the ONE website at www.oneltd.com.

