Sale of Radio St Helena’s Vinyl Record Collection

The Central Support Service invites bids for the vinyl record collection which was the property of the former ‘Radio St Helena’.

The collection is offered for sale on an ‘as is’ basis as one lot of approximately 11,000 vinyl records comprising a mix of country, pop, rock, classical, children’s, musicals, jazz, instrumental and sacred music genres and styles, at 45, 33 and a few 78 rpm speeds. Please note that the condition of the records varies, and some wear should be expected due to age and previous use.

Full details of the collection can be provided by contacting Custodian of Records, Karen Henry, at the Castle on telephone number 22470 or via email at karen.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh.

All tenders must be submitted in a plain sealed envelope marked ‘Tender Reference Vinyl Record Collection’ and placed in the Tender Box, in the Castle Reception, by no later than 15:30 on Friday, 21 March 2025. The Central Support Service is not obliged to accept any offers that may be received.

SHG

06 March 2025

www.sainthelena.gov.sh