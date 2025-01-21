Reminder: Police and Crime Panel Meeting

The third meeting of the Police and Crime Panel will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, 22 January, 2025 from 14:30 to 16:00 at the Education Learning Centre, Jamestown.

The agenda will include a Police and Crime Panel report from the Chief of Police and a question and answer (QA) section.

The report summary can be found on the SHG Website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/portfolios/safety-security-and-home-affairs/police-service/

For more information contact Chief of Police, David Price: by telephone on 22626 or via email through: david.price@sainthelena.gov.sh

SHG

21 January 2025

www.sainthelena.gov.sh