Notice for Port Closure

The public and all wharf stakeholders are advised that the Port of Jamestown will be closed from 06:00 on Wednesday, 19 February 2025, for the movement of containers and boats and will reopen as soon as practical. This is in preparation for the next call of the MV Karoline and the cruise ship.

Port users are asked not to cause any vehicular obstruction during this time as it will make the operation of the equipment difficult or impossible.

Any inconvenience is regretted and the public and port users are thanked in advance for their patience and understanding.

SHG

14 February 2025



http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh