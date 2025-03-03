International Maritime Safety Audit of St Helena’s Maritime Administration

The St Helena Government (SHG) welcomed the proxy audit carried out in line with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Member State Audit Scheme (IMSAS).

St Helena is part of the Red Ensign Group having a Category 2 Ship Registry whereby standards must be maintained on safety and operational practices as mandated by international requirements.

Under the guidance of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency UK, St Helena’s maritime operations are upheld to comply with safety regulations and international conventions.

Last week, a dedicated team, Richard Pellew, Graeme Carnegie and Jim Morrison, was on island conducting an audit and monitoring visit for St Helena’s maritime activities. This audit stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and effectiveness of our maritime operations.

The Maritime Authority expresses their appreciation to all officials/stakeholders involved for their invaluable support and cooperation throughout this process.

Further information on the IMSAS can be found on the IMO website at https://www.imo.org/en/OurWork/MSAS/Pages/Default.aspx

Minister Jeffrey Ellick with the Maritime Audit Team: Richard Pellew (far left), Graeme Carnegie and Jim Morrison

