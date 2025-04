The public are advised that HM Customs will be closed to Merchants and Consolidator cargo on Wednesday 02 April, and Thursday 03 April 2025. The closure will allow the processing of cargo arriving from Ascension Island on the return of the MV Karoline.

Normal business will resume on Friday 04 April 2025 at 09:00.

HM Customs would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. The public are thanked for their understanding and cooperation.