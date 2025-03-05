Jamestown Run Railing Project Completed And Reopened

The Programme Management Office (PMO) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the railing installation project at the Jamestown Run, located adjacent to the Duke of Edinburgh Playground.

Following an open procurement exercise in November 2024, the St Helena Government (SHG) contracted S. Doy Construction to install an approximately 85-metre railing system. Work commenced on Wednesday, 15 January 2025, and has now been completed.

The Jamestown Run is now fully reopened to the public.

The PMO would like to thank S. Doy Construction for their efficient work and the public for their understanding and patience during the construction period.

This project was funded under the UK-funded Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) – Micro Project Budget 2024/25, in partnership with the FCDO.