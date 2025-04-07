Easter Weekend Waste Collection Changes

Please be advised of the following change to waste collection days over the Easter weekend:

Residents of Jamestown, Briar’s, Rupert’s, Sea View, Gordon’s Post, Longwood Road, and all Longwood areas whose bins are normally collected on Mondays will have their waste collected on Sunday, 20 April 2025.

Friday collection remains unchanged. Bins will be collected on Good Friday, 18 April 2025.

Normal weekly collection will resume on Tuesday, 22 April 2025. We appreciate your cooperation and apologise for any inconvenience.

General Reminder to the Public

Waste Management Services (WMS) would like to remind the public that one of their Refuse Collection Vehicles (RCVs) is currently non-operational due to mechanical issues, and there is no confirmed date for its return to service.

To minimise disruptions to the domestic waste collection, the WMS team will be continuing to provide the collection without mechanical assistance which will make the process longer and more labour-intensive for our refuse collecting team. To make this process easier, the team kindly requests the public’s cooperation. Please assist by:

Placing domestic waste in litter bags before placing them into your bins. This will help prevent loose items from being blown away and makes it easier for the team to empty bins by hand. Ensuring waste is placed out by 06:00 on your designated collection day.

Please note that some delays or disruptions to the normal waste collection schedule may still occur due to operations being done by hand.

As WMS operatives are handling black bags by hand in some cases, to ensure their protection, please do not place sharp items within your bin bags.

Recycling collection will continue as normal from both communal recycling hubs and commercial businesses.

For any questions or concerns, please contact Environmental Officer – Risk Management, Karl Martin, on 24724 or WMS Supervisor, Shane Williams, on 66380.

The Waste Management team would like to thank the public in advance for their support and cooperation during this time.