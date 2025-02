HM Customs & Immigration would like to advise the public that their offices will be closed to the public on Wednesday, 19February 2025.

Normal operations will resume on Thursday, 20 February from 09:00.

HM Customs & Immigration would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. The public are thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

18 February 2024



